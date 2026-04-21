Juventus have become a noticeably stronger side since Luciano Spalletti took over as manager, with Ciccio Graziani suggesting that the coach deserves significant credit for the transformation.

For several years, Juventus struggled to establish a clear identity, with performances that often fell short of expectations for a club of their stature. Consistency was lacking, and the squad did not always appear to be competing with the intensity associated with Italian football’s most successful side.

Spalletti Restores Identity At Juventus

Even Max Allegri’s second spell failed to deliver the level of inspiration required to restore dominance, while subsequent periods under Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor also saw the team struggle for stability before Spalletti’s arrival.

Having guided Napoli to the Serie A title in 2023, Spalletti arrived in Turin as an experienced and highly respected coach. Early signs suggest that Juventus may have benefited from appointing him sooner, given the immediate improvement in results and performances.

His influence has been most evident in the team’s mentality. Players appear more confident, more assertive, and more aligned with a clear tactical identity. That shift has helped Juventus re-establish itself as one of the more competitive sides in Europe in recent seasons.

The club now believe they have appointed the right manager at the right time, with recent results over the past six months reinforcing that view. Performances have improved in both structure and intensity, suggesting a team that is beginning to fully embrace Spalletti’s methods.

Graziani Highlights Mental Transformation

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Ciccio Graziani praised the manager’s impact, saying: “He’s done a wonderful job, both technically and tactically, but also and above all in working inside these guys’ heads, because today you see a Juventus that plays really well, aggressively, and wants to win. It’s a team that used to play to avoid conceding goals at times; it gave that impression. Now they play to win, and that’s the coach’s credit.”

His comments reflect a broader perception that Juventus have shifted from a cautious approach to a more proactive and ambitious style of play.

That change in mentality has been a key factor in their resurgence, with players now appearing more willing to take responsibility in matches. If the current trajectory continues, Juventus will hope to translate this improvement into sustained success in the seasons ahead.