Juventus are keen to finish this season in the top four as one of the continent’s leading clubs, as missing out on the Champions League would be a major setback.

Publicly, the club acts as though it is not worried about failing to qualify for the Champions League, but they know it is important to secure a top-four finish.

Improved Form at the Right Time

In recent weeks, they have performed better than in earlier periods and are in strong shape at exactly the right time ahead of the run in, with only a few matches left to play.

Supporters backing Juve via the Virgin Bet UK betting app would certainly have benefited from the Bianconeri’s upturn in form, and it could not have come at a better moment.

Como, AS Roma and Atalanta are all challenging them for fourth place, but Juve could even finish higher if AC Milan continues to struggle to find consistency.

Massimiliano Allegri‘s side is just three points above Juve in third place, so Juventus could overtake them in the coming weeks, although it remains unclear how strongly the Bianconeri will perform in their remaining fixtures.

However, the signs appear to point towards a positive finish to the campaign, so Juventus supporters can be confident their team will get the job done by the end of the season.

Reasons for Confidence

Several reasons suggest Juve will make the top four, and the first is how much the players have improved in their last few matches.

Since Juve were knocked out of the Champions League, the Bianconeri have not lost any of their six league matches, winning four of those fixtures.

They have beaten teams they would ordinarily have struggled against, including Atalanta, and it is a clear sign that the squad are up to the task.

The second important factor is that their rivals are struggling at the wrong time, with AC Milan now within reach for the Old Lady, which means they could finish the campaign higher than fourth place.

Como have had a brilliant season, but they are also struggling to win as consistently as Juve have managed so far. The same can also be said of AS Roma.

This does not call for complacency from the Old Lady, but it clearly shows their team are in fine form at the right time, and external factors are also working in their favour.

Thirdly, Juve are being managed by a very experienced manager who understands the team’s current situation and knows how to get specific results with the players at his disposal.

This helps the Bianconeri perform well in matches, and we can trust them to continue doing so as the season progresses.