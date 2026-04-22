Fabio Capello believes Bernardo Silva could be the player to help make Juventus great again, comparing a potential move to Turin with the arrival of Andrea Pirlo in 2011. The former manager sees similarities in the possible impact both midfielders could have on the club.

Pirlo went on to play a major role in Juventus dominating Italian football, winning five consecutive Serie A titles after leaving AC Milan, where he had been considered too old to remain central to their plans. His move to Turin proved to be one of the most influential transfers of that era.

Capello Draws Comparison With Pirlo

At Juventus, Pirlo rediscovered success and continued to perform at a high level before later leaving the club to join NYFC. Capello now believes Silva could deliver a similarly transformative influence if Juventus succeed in bringing him to Italy.

Juventus are interested in signing the Portugal international as a free agent at the end of this season after Manchester City announced that he would be leaving the club. Such a deal would represent a significant opportunity for the Bianconeri.

City reportedly attempted to secure him on a new contract, but Silva is said to want a fresh challenge after a decade at the Etihad Stadium. Juventus are therefore eager to win the race for his signature ahead of rival clubs.

Juventus Eye Statement Signing

Speaking via Calciomercato, Capello said: “You don’t need 5,6 signings: 2 or 3 are enough, but they must be of a high level, preferably champions. Spalletti, by adding 2,3 big names, is a title winner. Many names are being floated, I would go for sure: Kim from Bayern in addition to Bremer and Bernardo Silva, whose contract with Manchester City is expiring.”

He continued: “The Portuguese is always in the right place and at 31 he can still shift the balance of power in Italy: it’s a signing that could have the same impact as Pirlo in Conte’s title-winning Juventus.”

Capello’s comments underline the belief that Juventus do not need a major overhaul, but instead requires a small number of elite additions. In his view, Silva’s intelligence, experience and quality could immediately elevate the squad.

If Juventus can complete the move, it would be regarded as one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer and a clear sign of their ambition to return to the top of Italian football.