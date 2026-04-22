Massimo Mauro has praised Juventus for their strong run of form in recent weeks and believes the team are performing at a level comparable to the Napoli side that won the Scudetto in the summer of 2023.

Juventus regard themselves as one of Europe’s leading clubs and have worked hard to return to the summit of Italian football since last winning the league title in 2020. The expectation within the club has always been to compete for the biggest honours domestically and abroad.

Juventus Showing Title-Winning Form

That absence of a Scudetto has now stretched into a six-year drought, increasing the urgency to restore Juventus to the top of Serie A. Recent performances, however, suggest the Bianconeri are moving in the right direction.

Luciano Spalletti has helped turn the squad into a group that believes in its own quality. Confidence appears significantly higher, and the team have shown greater authority and consistency each time they have taken to the pitch in recent weeks.

Juventus are once again being viewed as one of the stronger teams on the continent, and there is a sense that they are capable of achieving more than they managed earlier in the season. Their current level has encouraged supporters who had been waiting for signs of a genuine revival.

Mauro Credits Spalletti Influence

Speaking via Calciomercato, Mauro said: “Well done to Juve and well done to Spalletti: the coach has sorted everything out, if it’s true that David is also becoming functional, overcoming an avalanche of criticism, including mine. Juventus, as seen recently, with all due distinctions, looks like the Napoli of Spalletti’s Scudetto.”

The mention of criticism being overcome also reflects how perceptions around the squad have changed in a short period. Players who were previously doubted are now contributing more effectively within the system.

If Juventus maintain this momentum, they could become serious challengers for major honours again. Their recent performances suggest that belief has returned, and with confidence growing, expectations around the club are rising once more.