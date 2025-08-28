Juventus have now come to the realisation that their chances of offloading Dusan Vlahovic this summer have vastly shrunk.

The Bianconeri have already brought in a replacement in the shape of Jonathan David who joined the club as a free agent in July. The Canadian has already impressed on his Serie A debut, breaking the deadlock in the 2-0 win over Parma.

Moreover, Juve are still keen to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Turin, and they’re reportedly very close to finalising their agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, Vlahovic’s services are no longer required, but getting rid of him and his hefty salary has been a major ordeal for the management.

Dusan Vlahovic rejects Milan approach

In recent days, Milan rekindled their interest in the Serbian bomber. After missing out on several other options (like Boniface, Hojlund and Harder), the Rossoneri revisited the Vlahovic track. After all, the 25-year-old has been on Max Allegri’s wishlist from the get-go, with the Livorno native keen to reunite with his former Juventus pupil.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

But according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via TuttoJuve), Vlahovic has no desire to sign for the Diavolo.

As the transfer market insider explains, the former Fiorentina star is happy to stay at Continassa and collect his paycheck until his contract expires at the end of the season.

Juventus must come to terms with Vlahovic’s stay

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) adds that Juventus have now understood that offloading Vlahovic has become an increasingly unlikely scenario.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. have succumbed to the situation. They have realised that the player and his yearly net salary of €12 million aren’t going anywhere, and they must now conduct their remaining transfer business based on this reality.

It remains to be seen how this situation will affect the club’s plans in the final days of the summer transfer session.

In addition to Kolo Muani, Juventus are hoping to sign Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, and potentially a new midfielder.