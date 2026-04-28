Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to add Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez to their squad at the end of this season as the Old Lady continues to strengthen their options ahead of the next campaign.

Juve have been in strong form in recent weeks, with several players raising their performances as the season approaches its conclusion. Their defensive record has also improved significantly, reflecting the progress made under the current management.

Juventus Still Planning Defensive Reinforcement

Luciano Spalletti is credited with tightening the back line and reducing the errors that had previously caused concern. As a result, some supporters may feel the club does not urgently need further additions in defence.

However, Juventus appear determined to keep evolving and is not fully satisfied with the options currently available. Even while the team performs well, the club are continuing to identify areas where they believe further quality can be added.

According to Football Italia, Juventus have now reached an agreement to sign Ordonez and plans to bring him to Turin once the season has ended. The move would represent another sign of their ambition to build a stronger squad.

Competition Remains Despite Reported Deal

Ordonez has attracted attention from several major clubs because of his performances, with Liverpool among those linked with interest as they prepare to reshape their own squad. His development has made him one of the more sought-after young defenders in Europe.

Despite that interest, the report states Juventus already have an agreement in place and believes they have moved decisively to protect their position in the race for his signature. That confidence suggests the club feel they are leading the pursuit.

If completed, the defender would arrive in Turin at the end of the current campaign and provide additional competition in an area where Juventus are already showing improvement. His age and potential would also fit a long-term recruitment strategy.

Nevertheless, until the transfer is officially confirmed and the player is unveiled, other clubs may continue to explore their chances of intervening. Interest from rival sides could still create uncertainty in the weeks ahead.

For Juventus, securing the signing would be another positive step as they seek to return to the highest level domestically and in Europe. Strengthening from a position of stability is often the mark of a club planning seriously for sustained success.