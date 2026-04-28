Christian Vieri believes Juventus should make every effort to keep Dusan Vlahovic, as uncertainty continues to surround the striker’s future at the Allianz Stadium. Current indications suggest the Serbian’s contract has not yet been renewed, leaving questions over whether he will remain with the club beyond this season.

Vlahovic is due to become a free agent at the end of June, and Juventus have previously attempted to reach an agreement over fresh terms. However, negotiations have so far failed to produce a breakthrough, with no deal currently in place.

Contract Talks Remain Unresolved

A major obstacle has reportedly been salary expectations. Juventus are understood to be unwilling to offer a contract worth 12 million euros per season, matching the wages he currently earns. Earlier discussions are said to have stalled when the forward refused to accept a reduction.

There is now speculation that he may be more open to compromise, but fitness concerns have complicated matters further. Those issues have reportedly led Juventus to pause immediate plans for a renewal, increasing the possibility that the striker could depart.

Even so, the club are believed to hope that talks can restart once the campaign has concluded. Much may depend on Vlahovic’s condition, his willingness to adjust terms and Juventus’ broader plans for next season.

Vieri Urges Juventus to Keep Him

Former striker Vieri feels the answer is clear and believes Juventus should prioritise keeping a player of Vlahovic’s profile. Speaking on the matter, he said via Calciomercato, “Juventus will sign the striker for next year, but I’d rather see Lewandowski at Milan.”

He continued, “I ‘d be happy with Kolo Muani’s return. If you have Vlahovic at home, you should try to renew his contract because there aren’t anyone like him.”

For Juventus, the coming weeks could be decisive. Allowing such a player to leave for nothing would be a major outcome, yet committing to a costly contract also carries risk.

As the season draws to a close, the club must decide whether to renew faith in Vlahovic or move in a different direction. Vieri’s stance is that Juventus should do all they can to keep him.