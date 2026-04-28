Juventus are interested in a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the Brazilian reportedly prepares to consider a change of clubs at the end of this season. The experienced stopper remains one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in European football and has attracted attention ahead of the summer window.

His contract had been due to expire at the end of this term, but Liverpool has now extended the agreement by a further year. While that development secures his immediate future, it does not necessarily rule out the possibility of a transfer if the player decides he wants a new challenge.

Juventus Eye Goalkeeping Change

Liverpool possesses one of the strongest squads in Europe, yet speculation continues over several senior players as the season reaches its conclusion. If Alisson requests to leave, the club could choose to grant that wish rather than retain an unsettled player.

Juventus are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as they assess options in goal. Luciano Spalletti is said to want an elite goalkeeper to replace Michele Di Gregorio and views Alisson as an ideal candidate because of his quality and experience.

There is also an existing relationship between the manager and the player. Spalletti previously worked with Alisson during their time together at AS Roma, a factor that could make any potential move more appealing.

Liverpool Future in Doubt

According to Corriere dello Sport, reports in the English media suggest Alisson could be on his way to Juventus, with Liverpool prepared to sanction a sale to the Old Lady if an agreement can be reached. The report indicates that such a move appears to align with the player’s current wishes.

It is also stated that Liverpool has not made long-term plans to extend his stay beyond the present deal, which is set to run until 2027. That uncertainty has naturally increased transfer speculation surrounding one of their most important players.

For Juventus, securing a goalkeeper of Alisson’s stature would represent a major statement of intent ahead of next season. His leadership, composure and shot-stopping ability would add proven quality to their squad.

For Liverpool, however, losing a player of his calibre would create a significant challenge. Replacing one of the world’s leading goalkeepers is never straightforward, and any decision regarding his future is likely to attract considerable attention in the months ahead.