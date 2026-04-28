When Luciano Spalletti was appointed Juventus manager towards the end of last year, there were concerns among some supporters that it could signal the end of Manuel Locatelli’s career at the club. Those fears were rooted in the pair’s previous relationship during Spalletti’s time in charge of the Italian national team.

At international level, Locatelli was rarely selected under Spalletti and often found himself overlooked. The manager appeared to favour other midfielders, leading many to question whether the Juventus captain would have a future under him once he arrived in Turin.

Previous Doubts Over Locatelli

At the time, Spalletti indicated that Locatelli was not the right fit for what he wanted to achieve with Italy. He believed there were other players better suited to the role and therefore gave opportunities elsewhere.

Locatelli was seldom included in squads and was often only considered when injuries forced withdrawals from the group. Because of that history, some Juventus supporters feared the midfielder could be sold once Spalletti took charge of the Bianconeri.

Instead, events have unfolded very differently. Locatelli has become one of the standout performers in the Juventus side, with the manager placing trust in him and giving him a prominent role in midfield.

Spalletti Admits Error

Now, Spalletti has openly acknowledged that he made mistakes during his spell with the national team. Speaking about the matter, he said via Tuttomercatoweb, “I made mistakes with the national team, I made mistakes in everything, because what I thought was the easiest thing for me, doing my job, doing this job, is being able to be with the players, knowing how to behave in a dressing room, making the players love me, always having an open door, having this relationship, this empathy, where I think that through this quality you can play faster, higher quality football, with more frequent passes, and so on. I didn’t succeed, so among the mistakes I made, I certainly also made the mistake of not calling up Locatelli.”

His remarks represent a notable admission from the Juventus manager and highlight how opinions can change when players are given new opportunities. Locatelli’s current form has clearly helped alter perceptions.

For Juventus, the revival of their captain is a major positive as they pursue their objectives this season. For Locatelli personally, it is vindication after a difficult period in which his quality was questioned at international level.