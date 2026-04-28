Juventus and AC Milan played out an uninspiring draw when the two clubs met in Serie A over the weekend, although Alexis Saelemaekers does not agree with the view that it was a dull contest. Many observers expected far more from one of Italian football’s traditional marquee fixtures.

The match brought together two tactically disciplined sides, both determined above all else to avoid defeat. As a result, caution often took precedence over adventure, with clear chances limited throughout the encounter.

Tactical Battle Failed to Entertain

Juventus did manage to put the ball in the back of the net, but the effort was ruled out, denying the Bianconeri what might have been the decisive moment of the match. Milan, meanwhile, appeared more focused on ensuring they did not lose, which in turn encouraged Juventus to adopt a similarly cautious approach.

Fixtures between these clubs were once regarded as among the most exciting dates in the Italian football calendar. This latest meeting, however, did little to capture that old reputation, with many supporters left underwhelmed by what they witnessed.

Some fans who attended the match may even feel disappointed by the lack of entertainment, despite both teams earning a point that could still prove useful in the race for their seasonal objectives.

Saelemaekers Defends Performance

Saelemaekers, however, rejected the suggestion that the match lacked value from a player’s perspective. Speaking after the game, he said via Calciomercato, “It was a boring game for you, but for us it was very intense, especially in terms of concentration. It’s right to have a somewhat closed game at this point in the season. I think we defended well, both teams did a good job defensively. Maybe with a little luck we could have had the advantage…”

At this stage of the season, with points carrying increased importance, teams frequently prioritise avoiding mistakes over taking risks. That appears to have been the case here, even if it did not make for compelling viewing.

For Juventus and Milan, the result may yet be valuable in the standings. For neutral supporters, though, it was another reminder that high-stakes football does not always guarantee entertainment.