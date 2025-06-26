Juventus is preparing for a busy summer transfer window as changes sweep across European clubs, and the Bianconeri are not expected to be left out. While they will look to add new players to strengthen their squad, they could also allow some current members to leave. One of the players who could be offloaded is Andrea Cambiaso.

Cambiaso is regarded as one of the finest players in the Juventus team, and he has attracted interest from several top clubs. Manchester City made a serious approach for the defender in January, and there were strong expectations that a move would materialise during the summer.

Cambiaso’s Future Remains Uncertain

Despite the early interest, City has cooled their pursuit after adding other reinforcements to its squad. Nevertheless, this does not rule out the possibility of Cambiaso leaving, as Juventus remains aware that other suitors may still attempt to sign him. The Bianconeri are preparing for such an outcome and are already considering potential replacements.

A report on Tuttojuve claims that Juventus could look to bring in Carlos Augusto from Inter Milan should Cambiaso be sold. This proactive approach shows the club is not willing to be caught unprepared if a substantial bid is submitted for their player.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Carlos Augusto Considered as Replacement

Juventus would ideally prefer to keep Cambiaso, but financial realities often dictate transfer decisions. If a major offer arrives, they will likely accept and move forward with signing a replacement. Inter Milan’s Carlos Augusto is being considered as a strong candidate to fill the void left by Cambiaso’s departure.

While Augusto is recognised as a fine defender, comparisons to Cambiaso may be premature. However, he would come at a lower cost, and the funds raised from a Cambiaso sale would more than cover his acquisition. If Inter Milan is open to letting him go, it could prove to be a sound piece of business by the Bianconeri.

The situation remains fluid, and Juventus will monitor all developments closely before making a final decision on Cambiaso’s future.