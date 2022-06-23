Juventus has reignited their interest in Leandro Paredes, and they could send Moise Kean the other way.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the PSG midfielder for a long time, as he struggles for regular playing time.

Juve’s midfield underperformed in the last campaign, and they are working to bring Paul Pogba back to the club.

They probably need more than the Frenchman to get back to form, and they have returned to sign Paredes.

The Argentinian has Serie A experience having played for Empoli and AS Roma before now.

His PSG deal expires in 2024, but Juve wants him this summer, and they are looking to send Kean back to France in a swap deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Azzurri striker spent the 2020/2021 season at PSG, and he was one of their leading scorers.

He could get back to form there after scoring less than 10 goals in over 40 appearances for Juve last season.

Juve FC Says

Paredes will bring invention and motivation to our midfield, and that is a good reason to add him to our squad.

Our current midfield will struggle to do better in the upcoming season if new individuals are not added to the group.

Hopefully, PSG will accept the proposal and send Paredes to us before the next campaign starts.