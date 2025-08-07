Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are currently embroiled in negotiations for Randal Kolo Kuani, but the Bianconeri are also interested in Lucas Beraldo.

On Thursday morning, several sources in the Italian press indicated that the two clubs are only details away from sealing an agreement for Kolo Muani. The French striker is expected to rejoin Igor Tudor’s ranks for a second loan spell, but this time, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, this deal might not signal the end of the two clubs’ transfer business this summer.

Juventus interested in PSG defender Lucas Beraldo

The two managements currently share an excellent rapport, as they have repaired their bond following the European Super League fiasco. Andrea Agnelli’s departure from Juventus paved the way for a reconciliation.

Therefore, the Serie A giants could pounce on their relationship with the European giants to bolster their defence with an exciting young defender.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Juventus have enquired about Beraldo who lost his starting berth under Luis Enrique in the previous campaign.

The Spanish tactician has been favouring the defensive partnership of Willian Pacho and club captain Marquinhos, which reduced the young Brazilian to a back-up role.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed central defender who can also play at left-back. He joined PSG in January 2024 after making a name for himself at Sao Paolo.

Why Beraldo deal could be complicated

As the source explains, the Bianconeri’s pursuit of Beraldo is facing two main obstacles.

First, it remains to be seen if the European champions would be willing to send the youngster away on loan.

Second, Juventus would have to offload one of their defenders to make room for Beraldo, with the primary candidate being Lloyd Kelly who has yet to impress following his January move from Newcastle.