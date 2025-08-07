Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ironing out the final details in their agreement for the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri hosted the French striker on loan during the second half of the previous campaign, and the latter managed to win the club’s trust with 11 goals across all competitions.

Therefore, Igor Tudor has asked the management to bring the 26-year-old back to Turin for a second spell.

Juventus finally closing in on Kolo Muani agreement

The two clubs have been negotiating a deal for several weeks, but finding an agreement on the formula and figures has proven to be a daunting task.

Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Co. have launched a more determined onslaught this week, and they’re now believed to be on the cusp of finding an agreement with the European champions.

This is according to several sources in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

These reports reveal that the Serie A giants expect to close the deal in the next few days. This will likely be a loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

PSG are expecting to collect a figure in the region of €50 million. The Ligue 1 giants cannot afford to offload the player for anything less, given that they paid €90 million to buy him from Eintracht Frankfurt two years ago.

Kolo Muani eagerly waiting for the green light

In the meantime, Kolo Muani is training separately, away from Luis Enrique’s main host. Nevertheless, the striker had long packed his bags, waiting for a call to rejoin the Bianconeri.

The France international had publicly expressed his desire to play for Juventus where he felt ‘very happy’, and had reportedly turned down approaches from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Kolo Muani would be Juve’s fourth summer signing after Jonathan David, Francisco Conceicao and Joao Mario.