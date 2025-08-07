Juventus have reportedly rekindled their interest in Olympique Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

After weeks of negotiations, the two clubs were finally able to reach an agreement for the transfer of Timothy Weah who has officially been announced as an OM player on Wednesday evening

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Serie A giants could launch fresh talks with their French counterparts, as they’re once again considering a move for Hojbjerg.

Juve reconsidering move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

The Bianconeri had identified the Dane as their top target to bolster Max Allegri’s middle of the park in the 2023-24 season, as they were hoping to acquire his services in January.

Nevertheless, Juve failed to find an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, who ended up retaining the experienced midfielder until the summer of 2024, when he completed a move to Marseille.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This summer, Juventus are once again seeking reinforcement in the middle of the park, especially with Douglas Luiz on his way out of the club. Moreover, Fabio Miretti is also tipped to leave, with Napoli emerging as the frontrunners in the race, while Weston McKennie’s future remains uncertain, as his contract is set to expire in 11 months.

Therefore, Juventus have been keeping tabs on several profiles, as they look to add one or more midfielders to Igor Tudor’s ranks.

Why signing Hojbjerg won’t be easy for Juventus

The pink newspaper reveals that Hojbjerg’s name is once again being considered in Turin. Nevertheless, the source insists that Marseille have no desire to deprive themselves of the 30-year-old who is considered a key player in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

Moreover, it should be noted that Juventus didn’t give OM any discounts in their negotiations for Weah, so the French club could seize the opportunity to return the favour.

Hojbjerg isn’t the only Danish midfielder wanted at Juventus, as Morten Hjulmand has been identified as the No.1 target, while Brighton’s Matt O’Riley is another name on Damien Comolli’s shortlist.