Juventus and Nottingham Forest are currently focused on reaching an agreement for the transfer of Douglas Luiz, but they could also open talks for Ibrahim Sangaré.

The Bianconeri are keen to offload the Brazilian this summer following a highly disappointing first season in Turin. The 27-year-old struggled with physical problems for the bulk of the campaign, while his performances on the pitch fell well below expectations.

Luiz also failed to show up for the start of the club’s pre-season, taking a rebellious stance against the decision to place him on the market, only to return a few days later and apologise to everyone at Juventus.

Nottingham Forest are the favourites to sign Douglas Luiz

Luckily for the former Aston Villa star, he still has quite a reputation on the English shores. Therefore, several Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on the situation, including Everton and West Ham United.

Nevertheless, Nottingham Forest have emerged as the player’s staunchest admirer, opening up talks with Juventus and the player’s entourage.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds are ready to satisfy Luiz’s demands by offering him a comprehensive salary, and they’re also working on a deal with Juventus.

The most likely formula will be a loan with an option to buy that could turn into an obligation under certain conditions. The total package should be worth around €40 million.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper reveals that Luiz’s deal might not be the end of the two clubs’ collaboration on the market, as their talks could extend to include Sangaré.

Ibrahim Sangare (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Juventus considering Ibrahim Sangaré?

The 27-year-old is an Ivory Coast international who won the African Cup of Nations in 2024. The defensive midfielder made a name for himself at Toulouse and then had a successful stint at PSV Eindhoven, before earning a €35 million move to Forest in the summer of 2023.

However, Sangaré hasn’t been able to cement himself as a regular starter at City Ground, only making 30 Premier League appearances in two seasons. Transfermarkt estimates his value at €24 million, while his contract with the English club will expire in June 2028.

Juventus are currently searching the market for one or two new midfielders, and have been linked with a host of potential candidates, while their priority remains Morten Hjulmand.

It should also be noted that Sangaré would occupy the remaining non-EU slot, meaning that the Bianconeri wouldn’t be able to sign any other non-European player this summer.