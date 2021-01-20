Juventus man being tempted by RB Leipzig as he struggles to get a new deal

Radu Dragusin made his Juventus debut this season and that showed how highly regarded the Romanian is at the club.

However, he is about to see out his current deal at the club and RB Leipzig is looking to poach him, according to Calciomercato.

Juve has shifted to a youth-based transfer policy this season, and that has seen some of their youngsters get opportunities to play for the team.

Dragusin has played once each in the Serie A and Champions League this season, yet it seems that isn’t enough to convince him to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

At 18, he has already started attracting the attention of top teams and the report says that Sassuolo requested that he is included in the Gianluca Scamacca move as Juve look to land the striker.

RB Leipzig is now putting themselves in pole position to land him as his contract expires.

The report says that the Germans are smiling and observing how things pan out regarding his future.

It remains unclear if Juventus has offered him a new contract or if he would be willing to continue his development in Turin.

The chances he has had to play for them this season should convince him that the club has him in their plans.