Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who has multiple suitors in Italian football.

The Brazilian is a Palmeiras youth product who rose to stardom during his time at Manchester City, before leaving the club in the summer of 2022 following Erling Haaland’s departure.

The Sao Paolo native joined the Gunners on a deal worth circa £45 million. Last season, the versatile attacker suffered an ACL injury during a game against Manchester United in January 2025, which kept him on the sidelines until November.

Jesus eventually made is return to action, and has already contributed with five goals and two assists in 18 appearances. However, Viktor Gyokeres is now considered the first-choice striker at Arsenal.

Juventus register their interest in Gabriel Jesus

According to TuttoJuve, Jesus could be tempted by an experience in Serie A, which has often been a hotbed for Brazilian strikers.

The source claims Juventus and Milan are both following the player’s situation closely.

Gabriel Jesus (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old’s contract with the North Londoners will expire in June 2027, so he should be available on a cut-price deal next summer.

The Brazil international often features as a centre-forward, but he’s also capable of playing almost anywhere in the final third.

Why Juventus are desperate for attacking reinforcement

As things stand at the moment, Juventus are set to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season. The two parties haven’t been able to find an agreement on a renewal, and there haven’t been any concrete talks on this front for months.

Moreover, Luciano Spalletti hasn’t been satisfied with the performances of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, so the duo’s fates remain unclear.

Therefore, the Bianconeri must sign at least one new striker in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Jesus will be deemed a suitable option.

While his price tag should be affordable, the Brazilian might command a hefty salary. It also remains to be seen if he’ll be able to regain his best form following his injury nightmare.