All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus open to offers for Aaron Ramsey

August 11, 2020

Juventus are prepared to entertain offers for midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer, according to Sky Sports UK.

A report from Sky suggests that the Bianconeri would be open to offers for the Welsh international who has only spent one season in Turin, but may not be part of new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

According to Sky, ‘selling Ramsey is a possibility, but not a priority for Pirlo’ while Juve are reportedly looking to offload Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira as a priority.

Juve are close to releasing Blaise Matuidi so he can join Inter Miami this summer as they look to have an extensive clear-out of the squad this summer.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Juventus linked with Isco?

August 11, 2020

Pirlo to sit UEFA Pro exam in September

August 11, 2020
Pirlo

Adrea Pirlo contacted Juventus players

August 11, 2020