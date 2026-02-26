Juventus came close to achieving a historic feat in the Champions League, but ended up falling just short, with Galatasaray punching their ticket to the Round of 16.

Despite Lloyd Kelly’s dismissal early in the second half, the Bianconeri still managed to complete their comeback, winning 3-0 on the night, and equalising the score on aggregate, thanks to goals from Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, and Weston McKennie.

Nevertheless, the Italians ran out of steam in extra time, while the Turkish giants escaped unscathed thanks to Victor Osimhen and Baris Yilmaz, winning the double header 7-5.

Here are our ratings for the heartbroken Juventus players who earned the applause and appreciation of the Allianz Stadium crowd despite their elimination at the hands of Galatasaray.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Mattia Perin – 6

The experienced goalkeeper pulled off a spectacular save on Osimhen early on, and a few more routine stops, but was beaten twice in extra time, with the ball going through his legs on both occasions.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

The Frenchman left it all out on the pitch before exiting in extra time. He was superb at the back, and provided the assist for Gatti’s goal.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

The Italian defender made a goal-line clearance and scored a poacher’s goal. He relished his inevitable tussle with Osimhen, but ended up committing a costly gaffe in extra time, allowing the Nigerian to put Galatasaray ahead on aggregate.

Lloyd Kelly – 5

The red card was arguably harsh because he couldn’t control his landing, but the Englishman had already picked up a needless yellow in the first half while causing a few scares at the back.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

An excellent all-round performance from the Texan who was quite literally everywhere on the pitch. Headed home Juve’s third goal, and set up Zhegrova for what could have been a historic winner.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

The Juventus captain bossed the play in the middle of the park, winning the vast majority of his duels. Kept his composure to convert the spot-kick. The team’s rhythm dropped following his exit.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

The Frenchman gave his all and some more in the midfield battle. Won the spot-kick that resulted in the opener, but scuffed a glorious one-on-one chance before his exit.

Francisco Conceicao – 6

A lively display from the Portuguese winger, who was a menacing presence down the right wing, but only lacked the finishing touch.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7

The Dutchman certainly enjoys playing against Galatasaray, as he had another solid outing. Ran more than any other player on the pitch (14.5 km), provided the assist for McKennie’s equaliser, and was rock-solid at the back when he filled in for Kelly.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.5

The Turkish star received a standing ovation upon his exit, as he did everything except finding the back of the net. He dribbled his way past the Galatasaray players on multiple occasions, picked up his teammates in promising positions, and was denied by the post on one occasion.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian striker was happy to do the dirty work, but Juventus needed a fox in the box, a role he wasn’t able to perform.

Substitutes

Jeremie Boga – 6

The Ivorian added a much-needed flair in the final third. But his execution could have been better.

Edon Zhegrova – 5

The Kosovar instigated Gatti’s goal by picking up Kalulu, but the sitter he missed in extra time will haunt him for a long time.

Vasjilije Adzic – 5

The teenager was easily dispossessed on some occasions, including one that occurred just before Galatasaray’s first goal.

Fabio Miretti – 6

Added some energy in the middle of the park. Tried to force his way into the box, but to no avail.

Lois Openda – N/A

Filip Kostic -N/A