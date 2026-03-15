Juventus temporarily jumped to fourth place in the Serie A standings after earning a slim yet crucial away victory over Udinese.

The visitors dominated the action at the Bluenergy Stadium, but only Jeremie Boga got on the scoresheet with a poacher’s goal. Francisco Conceicao thought he had doubled the Old Lady’s lead, but his strike was chalked off for an offside on Teun Koopmeiners following a VAR check.

So, here are our player ratings for Juventus, who returned to Turin with three valuable points in the bag thanks to a 1-0 win in Udine.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Mattia Perin – 6.5

The experienced goalkeeper didn’t have to produce miraculous saves, but he was always alert to the danger and comfortably dealt with everything that came his way.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The Frenchman had his nervy moments at the back, and his attacking contribution was almost non-existent.

Gleison Bremer – 7

The Brazilian found an opponent capable of matching his physical power in Keinan Davis, but managed to come out on top.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

The English defender put Boga through on goal with a lovely vertical play. Showed his shrewdness by committing a tactical foul on Nicolo Zaniolo late in the game, earning himself a yellow card.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

The Texan was less involved in the attacking phase than usual, but won back possession for Juventus with some pinpoint tackles.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

A fantastic performance from the Juventus captain, who bossed the middle of the park and won back possession on countless occasions, including one that led to Conceicao’s disallowed goal. His through ball to Yildiz instigated the winner.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

Another encouraging display from the wing-back, who is gradually returning to his best. Won his duel against Oier Zarraga.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The Portuguese winger gave Thomas Kristensen and Christian Kabasele nightmares with his pace and trickery. He was unfortunate to see his goal ruled out for an offside on Koopmeiners.

Jeremie Boga – 7.5

The Ivorian had a full debut to remember, especially after switching to the false 9 role. He made a timely run to place himself in the right spot to poach the winner. He also came close to scoring on a few other occasions while also creating some chances for his teammates.

Kenan Yildiz – 8

The Turkish star had a limited impact when leading the line, but almost immediately provided the assist for Boga’s winner after returning to his original role on the left wing.

He was able to dribble past his markers almost at will and provide his teammates with glorious chances that were wasted more often than not. The VAR intervention denied him a second assist.

Substitutes

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman squandered possession with a few poor passes, and his offside position cost Conceicao a well-deserved goal.

Fabio Miretti – 5.5

Th Italian added some energy in midfield, but should have done better in front of goal.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

The defender didn’t score this time, but Juventus looked even more solid at the back following his introduction.

Jonathan David – N/A

Filip Kostic – N/A