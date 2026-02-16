Although the media whirlwind instigated by the controversial Derby d’Italia is still at its peak, Juventus must make a swift physical and mental recovery ahead of their crucial trip to Istanbul.

The Bianconeri will travel to Turkiye on Monday as they’re scheduled to play Galatasaray on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs.

Luciano Spalletti’s men will host the Turkish champions next week in Turin, but they would like to head to the decisive second leg with an advantage in hand.

According to Tuttosport, Khephren Thuram will join his teammates on the trip, but his availability remains in doubt after picking up a knock ahead of the Inter showdown.

The source believes that the Frenchman might only be fit enough for the bench, so Spalletti must once again tweak his midfield plans.

How Juventus could line up in Istanbul

The Turin-based newspaper expects either Teun Koopmeiners or Weston McKennie to join Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

The Texan was one of the most exhausted players after the Derby d’Italia, but the manager cannot afford to rest him.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The USMNT star is expected to start, but his position could hinge on Francisco Conceicao’s availability. If the Portuguese isn’t fit enough to play, McKennie would replace him on the right wing, joining Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz in the trio behind Jonathan David.

On the other hand, if Conceicao gets the nod from the start, McKennie could join Locatelli in the double pivot, dropping Koopmeiners to the bench.

Juventus have limited options at the back

As for the backline, Spalletti won’t have much room to manoeuvre, especially with Emil Holm ruled out with an injury.

Therefore, the four-man defence should remain intact with Gleison Bremer linking up with Lloyd Kelly, and Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso acting as full-backs.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao (Koopmeiners), Miretti, Yildiz; David