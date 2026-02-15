Top Juventus officials had to be escorted out of the stands as Inter fans took their celebrations too far after Piotr Zielinski’s winner.

The Derby d’Italia turned out to be a fiery affair, and it all stemmed from a costly refereeing mistake towards the end of the first half.

Piotr Zielinski (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

While the result was still 1-1, Federico La Penna showed Pierre Kalulu a second yellow for blocking Alessandro Bastoni’s run.

However, the replays proved that the French defender hardly touched his Italian counterpart. Former Serie A referee Luca Marelli argued that VAR should have intervened to send off Bastoni for a simulation, as he was already on a yellow.

Inter supporters insult Juventus officials

This episode was followed by a heated confrontation in the tunnel between La Penna, on one hand, and Luciano Spalletti and the Juventus officials on the other.

However, this wasn’t the end of the ugly rows in this chaotic showdown, as a circulating video on social media shows Juventus CEO Damien Comolli and the club’s Technical Director Francois Modesto receiving insults from the Inter supporters who surrounded them in the stands following Zielinski’s last-gasp goal.

Insultati i dirigenti bianconeri a San Siro dopo il gol del vantaggio di Zielinski 🤔⛔ 🎥 Tiktok/player.lab_#Corrieredellosport #Inter #Juventus pic.twitter.com/rsV3Nm3fS8 — Corriere dello Sport (@CorSport) February 15, 2026

The French officials had to be escorted out of their seats before the end of the match to avoid unwanted incidents, especially with tensions flaring.

Comolli & Modesto were forced to leave the stands early

This certainly isn’t the first time that top Juventus or Inter officials are involved in heated affairs. In 2021, former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli exchanged insults with Antonio Conte, who was coaching the Nerazzurri at the time.

However, one might wonder how Comolli and Modesto found themselves surrounded by a bunch of raucous Inter supporters in the first place.

If the current San Siro facility doesn’t provide visiting officials a genuine director’s box, the hosts must at least make sure that the fans around remain cordial to ensure their safety and avoid such unsavoury scenes.