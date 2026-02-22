Juventus are reportedly plotting to sign experienced Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer.

The Bianconeri are determined to bolster their backline, which currently lacks quality and depth. This was exposed on Tuesday, when the team endured a horrific second-half collapse against Galatasaray following Gleison Bremer’s injury, and ended up losing the first leg in Istanbul 2-5.

This weekend, Luciano Spalletti had to do without the suspended Pierre Kalulu for the first time this season since his arrival, and his backline wasn’t able to contain Como, who went on to claim a famous 2-0 win in Turin.

Juventus set sights on Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger

Signing a top-notch defender is considered a summer priority for Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini, but finding an affordable one remains a daunting task.

So according to TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants are willing to revisit Beppa Marotta’s old strategy of poaching some of the hottest free agents on the market.

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Rudiger, whose contract with Real Madrid will expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old started his career at Borussia Dortmund before rising to prominence at Stuttgart. Nevertheless, he is familiar with Italian football thanks to an impressive two-year spell at Roma, which paved the way for a Chelsea move in the summer of 2017.

Why Rudiger is a risky option for Juve

The German international has already pulled off one free transfer in his career, signing for Los Merengues in the summer of 2022 after seeing out his contract with the Blues.

Although he’s considered a stalwart at the back for the club, Rudiger’s time in Madrid has been plagued by injuries. This season, a couple of spells on the sidelines limited his appearances to just 11 across all competitions.

Hence, despite the ‘free transfer’ tag, this could be a risky operation for Juventus, as the Berlin native would command a hefty salary, not to mention various bonuses and commissions to his entourage, while his injury record could prevent him from making the desired impact.