Juventus have been monitoring Marcos Senesi for some time, and the club has not given up on the possibility of signing the defender.

The Argentine centre back is expected to become a free agent at the end of the current term, a situation that has naturally attracted attention from several major clubs across Europe. Senesi has built a strong reputation in recent seasons and is widely regarded as one of the most reliable players in his position, which makes his potential availability particularly appealing.

Bournemouth now appear unlikely to retain him beyond this campaign. With his contract approaching its end, the expectation is that he will move on once the season concludes. This development has opened the door for interested teams to position themselves for a potential move.

Juventus Determined To Strengthen Defence

Juventus are among the clubs keen to secure the defender’s signature. The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce their defensive options and believe Senesi could bring valuable quality and experience to their back line.

However, competition for the player is expected to be intense. Several teams are believed to be following his situation closely, and this means Juventus will have to work hard if they want to convince him to choose Turin as his next destination.

For the time being, the defender remains focused on finishing his spell at Bournemouth in the best possible manner. Rather than rushing into a decision regarding his future, Senesi is expected to assess his options carefully once the current season comes to an end.

Fresh Attempts Expected In Coming Weeks

Juventus still consider the Argentine an important transfer target and remains determined to stay in the race for his signature. According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady does not want to lose the opportunity to sign the defender even though an agreement has not yet been reached.

The report suggests that Juventus have refused to be discouraged by the lack of progress so far and continue to view Senesi as a key potential addition to their squad.

In the coming weeks, the club are expected to renew their efforts to bring him to Turin as they attempt to strengthen its team ahead of the next campaign. It will be interesting to see whether their persistence ultimately proves successful.