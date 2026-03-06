Juan Cuadrado is expected to be part of the Pisa squad that will face Juventus this weekend, and the Colombian is pleased to be returning to Turin for the encounter.

Cuadrado spent a significant portion of his career with the Old Lady between 2015 and 2023 and has remained in Serie A since leaving the club. His long spell in Turin saw him establish himself as an important figure within the squad, contributing both experience and quality over several seasons.

Following his departure from Juventus, Cuadrado went on to have spells at Inter Milan and Atalanta. Now at Pisa, he is considered one of the most experienced players in the team. His knowledge of the league and familiarity with Juventus could prove valuable as Pisa looks to cause problems for their opponents this weekend.

Juventus Seeking Crucial Points

For Juventus, the match carries considerable importance. Every fixture between now and the end of the season is effectively a must-win game as they aim to secure a place in the top four. Achieving that objective remains a key target, and the team must demonstrate the consistency required to finish in the Champions League places.

Recent results have highlighted both their resilience and ability to compete at a high level. Their win against Galatasaray and draw against AS Roma underlined the strength and determination within the squad. Building on those performances will be essential if they are to maintain momentum in the closing stages of the campaign.

Cuadrado Anticipates Emotional Return

Despite Juventus entering the match as favourites, Pisa is expected to provide a challenging test. The Bianconeri understand the importance of securing all three points, but Pisa will hope that their experienced players can make the difference.

Cuadrado, in particular, will be a key figure for the visitors. His familiarity with the Allianz Stadium and the Juventus environment could provide a psychological edge as Pisa attempts to produce a strong performance.

The Colombian has already spoken about what the occasion means to him. As reported by Calciomercato, he expressed the emotional significance of returning to face his former club.

“For me, it’s a game full of emotions: Juve has also helped me as a person. It’s a beautiful match for me, I grew up as a footballer in Turin, and it was important for my family too. It will be a special match.”