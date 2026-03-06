Manuel Locatelli faced a challenging task when attempting to convince Luciano Spalletti that he could meet his expectations after struggling to earn opportunities with the Italian national team.

During Spalletti’s time with the Azzurri, Locatelli rarely featured, and the midfielder found it difficult to secure regular involvement. That situation led to speculation about his future when the same manager later took charge at Juventus, with some observers suggesting the midfielder might be sold.

Spalletti is known for his direct and honest approach, and he was always clear about the reasons Locatelli had not been selected for the national team. When the pair were reunited at Juventus, the manager reportedly maintained that same transparency, outlining exactly what he expected from the player.

Locatelli Responds to Spalletti’s Demands

The clear message from the manager placed responsibility on Locatelli to prove himself within the squad. The former Sassuolo midfielder responded by working hard in training and striving to demonstrate that he deserved a role in the team.

In recent weeks, there have been noticeable improvements in his performances. Locatelli’s growing confidence has helped strengthen Juventus in midfield, and his influence has also contributed to improved displays from several teammates.

The midfielder’s commitment to the club has been evident, with his performances reflecting a determination to succeed in Turin. Rather than considering a move elsewhere, Locatelli appears focused on establishing himself as a key figure within the Juventus project.

Juventus Consider Contract Extension

His recent progress has reportedly encouraged Juventus to consider offering him a new contract as part of a broader strategy to secure the futures of important players within the squad.

The club have already extended the deals of several key figures in recent weeks. Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie have both received new contracts, rewards that reflect their contributions and importance to the team.

Locatelli could now be the next player to receive a similar offer. His recent performances and commitment have strengthened his position within the squad, and many observers believe he has earned the opportunity to extend his stay at the club.

If discussions progress positively, the midfielder could soon join his teammates in committing his long-term future to Juventus.