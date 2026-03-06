Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have reportedly reopened discussions over a new contract for the Serbian striker as his current deal approaches its conclusion.

The forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, a situation that previously placed his future at the club in serious doubt. Earlier in the campaign, Juventus appeared prepared to allow him to leave without extending his contract, which explains why the club explored signing another striker during the January transfer window.

At that stage, the Bianconeri were actively considering alternatives in attack. However, their plans changed after they failed to secure any of their preferred targets. In addition, the performances of Jonathan David have not fully met expectations, prompting the club to reassess its position regarding Vlahovic.

Juventus Reconsider Vlahovic Future

Vlahovic has long been an important member of the Juventus squad, and his influence has become more apparent as the season has progressed. Luciano Spalletti reportedly views him as the strongest striker currently available in the group and would welcome the opportunity to continue working with him.

That confidence from the manager has helped reopen negotiations between the player and the club. Juventus now appear more willing to find a solution that would allow the Serbian forward to remain in Turin beyond the current campaign.

Contract Negotiations Continue

Despite the renewed talks, the two sides still need to reach an agreement on financial terms. Juventus hope Vlahovic will accept a contract worth around six million euros per season, which mirrors the value of the new deal recently offered to Kenan Yildiz.

However, reports suggest the striker has already made his expectations clear. Recent rumours indicate that he has informed the club that the minimum salary he would accept is eight million euros net per season.

In recent weeks, Vlahovic has reportedly focused on remaining at Juventus, suggesting that he is open to continuing his career with the club if the right agreement can be reached.

With negotiations ongoing, the situation now appears to depend largely on Juventus and whether they are prepared to meet the striker’s financial demands in order to secure his future.