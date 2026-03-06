Manuel Locatelli has enjoyed a resurgence in form since Luciano Spalletti became the Juventus manager, a development that has attracted attention given their previous circumstances with the Italian national team.

Spalletti had not shown a strong inclination to work with Locatelli during his time involved with the national setup, yet the situation has changed significantly at club level. Since taking charge of Juventus, the manager has relied heavily on the midfielder, making him one of the most trusted figures in the squad.

Locatelli has responded positively to that confidence, delivering performances that highlight his importance to the team. Juventus have often struggled when he has been absent, which underlines the influence he now has within the side.

A Key Figure in the Juventus Midfield

Locatelli first established his reputation during his time at Sassuolo, where his displays attracted attention from several leading clubs. Juventus ultimately secured his signature after competing with Inter Milan for the midfielder, a move that represented a significant moment in his career.

Joining Juventus carried special meaning for the player, as he supported the club during his childhood. Representing the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium, therefore, fulfilled a long-held ambition, and he has consistently shown commitment whenever he has taken to the pitch.

Throughout his time in Turin, Locatelli has produced several strong performances and remains one of the most dedicated members of the squad. His professionalism and work rate have made him a reliable presence in midfield.

Renewed Confidence Under Spalletti

Juventus view Locatelli as one of the most valuable players within the current group, and there are no plans to consider selling him. His recent improvement in form has further strengthened that belief, particularly as the team continues to develop under Spalletti’s guidance.

The midfielder’s progress has also been recognised by individuals who worked with him earlier in his career. Mauro Bianchessi, who coached Locatelli during his youth development, believes the renewed trust from the manager has played a decisive role in his resurgence.

Speaking about the situation, Bianchessi explained his view as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Bianchessi said, “Manuel is a sensitive boy who needs to feel trusted. He’s strong, he’s a leader, and if he feels valued, he becomes a protagonist, expressing his full potential. Now, with Spalletti having placed his trust in him, Manuel has gone back to being a Locatelli.”