Juventus have shown signs of progress under the leadership of Luciano Spalletti in recent weeks, and that improvement is one of the reasons the club are considering keeping him on the bench beyond the current season.

The Bianconeri view Spalletti as one of the most important coaches to lead the team in recent times, and there is growing confidence within the club that he could guide them into a more stable and successful period. While results have not always been consistent, there has been a noticeable change in the team’s performance since he took charge.

Players appear to have responded to his ideas, and the overall structure of the team has improved. Those developments have encouraged Juventus to continue placing their trust in him as they look ahead to the next campaign.

Juventus Focus on Top Four Finish

Juventus have now entered a crucial stage of the season as they attempt to finish inside the top four and secure qualification for the Champions League. Achieving that objective remains one of the club’s primary targets.

The players understand the importance of returning to Europe’s most prestigious club competition, particularly given the financial and sporting benefits that come with participation. However, maintaining momentum in the closing stages of the campaign will require strong leadership from the technical area.

Spalletti Backed to Lead the Project

Fortunately for Juventus, Spalletti’s experience and personality have helped him establish authority within the dressing room. His reputation and managerial background allow him to command the respect of the squad, and there are clear signs that the players believe in the direction he is taking the team.

Former defender Nicola Legrottaglie has closely followed Juventus this season and believes Spalletti has already made a significant impact. Speaking about the manager’s influence, he shared his view as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Legrottaglie said: “It’s certainly beautiful to watch and has a changed spirit. Spalletti has managed to convey his ideas through his ideas and charisma. Furthermore, he’s done it very quickly, and I believe this is the right foundation for building a brighter future. The contract should certainly be renewed regardless of the final ranking.”

His comments reflect the growing belief that Spalletti could provide the stability and direction Juventus need as they plan for the future.