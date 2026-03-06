Juventus are expected to part ways with several players at the end of the season, with Arkadiusz Milik and Filip Kostic among those likely to leave the club.

Both players have experienced difficult periods in Turin, and their situations suggest that Juventus are prepared to move in a different direction as it plans for the future.

Kostic spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, where he featured regularly and played a large number of matches in Turkiye. Despite that involvement, the loan spell did not lead to a permanent move during the summer transfer window.

Kostic Set for Summer Exit

Since returning to Juventus, Kostic has struggled to secure meaningful playing time and has barely featured for the team. With his contract due to expire in the summer, the Serbian winger is widely expected to depart the club as a free agent when the season concludes.

The lack of opportunities has made it increasingly clear that his future lies away from Turin, and both the player and the club appear ready to bring their association to an end. Juventus will now focus on reshaping its squad ahead of the next campaign, with Kostic unlikely to be part of its plans moving forward.

Milik’s Situation Remains Uncertain

Milik’s circumstances have also been challenging. The striker has been sidelined with injury since the summer of 2024 and has not played a match for Juventus in more than 500 days.

Recent reports indicate that he has returned to training and has been working alongside his teammates as he prepares for potential involvement in upcoming fixtures. Despite that progress, his long absence has complicated his position within the squad.

Although Milik still has a contract that runs until the end of next season, Juventus reportedly no longer see him as part of their long term plans. The club has already decided that it cannot rely on him moving forward and is expected to sign a striker at the end of the current campaign.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus hope to secure a transfer fee for the former Napoli forward at the end of the season. However, if a deal cannot be arranged, the report suggests the club may reach a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract and formally end their relationship.