Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti will reportedly confirm the bulk of his starting lineup when his team hosts Pisa on Saturday evening.

The Bianconeri only collected two points from their last four Serie A games. This negative run saw them drop behind Roma and Como in the race for fourth place.

Juventus cannot afford a slip-up against Pisa

The Turin-based giants managed to avoid what would have been a disastrous blow to their Champions League hopes as they rallied from behind to rescue a draw against the Giallorossi, thus keeping the gap between the two clubs at four points.

Nevertheless, Spalletti’s men must return to winning ways immediately, so they certainly cannot afford to drop any points against Pisa.

With the club already eliminated from all cup competitions, Spalletti will certainly field his strongest available lineup, but he might still have a few doubts to resolve, including the goalkeeper dilemma.

How Juventus will line up on Saturday

According to Tuttosport, Mattia Perin is the favourite to make his third start in a row after recently overtaking the out-of-sorts Michele Di Gregorio.

Despite scoring the all-important equaliser at the Stadio Olimpico, Federico Gatti is expected to start the match on the bench once more, that is, if he manages to overcome the slight knock that has kept him out of training in recent days.

Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly should keep their places in the back-three, while Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso occupy the wing-back slots.

After serving a one-match ban, Manuel Locatelli should be reinstated in the starting lineup. The captain’s return will drop Teun Koopmeiners to the bench, while Khephren Thuram keeps his place in the double pivot.

Finally, the attacking trident should remain the same, with Jonathan David supported by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David.