Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik is reportedly enduring his last few months at Continassa before departing at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old last featured in a competitive fixture in June 2024, as a knee injury wrecked his entire 2024/25 campaign, as well as the first half of the 2025/26 season.

As reported earlier on Thursday, the Polish striker has now recovered from his latest setback, as he’s been training with his teammates during the week. Therefore, Milik is expected to earn a call-up for Saturday’s Serie A contest against Pisa.

Juventus & Arkadiusz Milik set to rescind their contract

While Milik is still hopeful of getting his career back on track, he’s unlikely to have a future in Turin.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Milik and the Bianconeri are expected to mutually rescind their contract.

The centre-forward’s current deal is valid until June 2027, but he’s reportedly open to parting ways with the club a year in advance.

The former Ajax and Napoli striker recently expressed his appreciation for the club and the supporters for all the support he received throughout his rehabilitation process.

Therefore, the player should be willing to terminate his contract on an amicable note before signing for another club on a free transfer.

Milik to follow the footsteps of Szczesny & Danilo?

This wouldn’t be the first time a Juventus veteran agrees to rescind his contract. The club made similar arrangements with Wojciech Szczesny in the summer of 2024 after signing Michele Di Gregorio.

Moreover, former club captain Danilo agreed to leave in January 2025 after falling out of favour with Thiago Motta.

Nevertheless, these two cases occurred during the reign of former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

As for Milik, if these will be his last few months at Juventus, then he will be keen to leave on a positive note, but it remains to be seen if his physical condition will permit it.