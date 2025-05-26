The agent of Juventus manager Igor Tudor insists that his client has no plans to leave the club before the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Croatian was appointed head coach in March following the sacking of Thiago Motta. His task was to lead the Bianconeri towards Champions League qualification and then try to achieve a good result in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Tudor’s contract also includes an automatic renewal clause in case of Champions League qualification, so it has been triggered thanks to Sunday’s victory over Venezia.

Nevertheless, the club can simply rescind the deal by paying a penalty, and this is exactly what the directors intend to do based on their staunch attempts to lure Antonio Conte back to Turin.

So after helping Juventus achieve their main objective, a frustrated Tudor insisted he doesn’t want to guide the Bianconeri in the Club World Cup if he’s destined to leave afterwards.

However, the manager’s agent, Antony Seric, has now come out to calm the storm and deny his client’s intention to leave the club immediately.

Tudor’s statements dismissed by his agent

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Seric insists Tudor’s post-match statements were rushed and stemmed from the pressure he endured during the intense clash in Venice.

“Yesterday was only an outburst from Tudor dictated by the tension for the objective achieved not without difficulty, but in a climate of great serenity within the club,” said the agent in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“Igor has an excellent relationship with Giuntoli and all the members of the club: after the hot interviews, he and Cristiano [Giuntoli] had a chat. Igor will respect the commitment he made to lead Juve to the Club World Cup.”

Igor Tudor still planning to lead Juventus in Club World Cup

Seric insists Tudor will allow the club to calmly reflect on his future before handing a final decision.

“He will not rush the club in any way on his future choice because he clearly hopes to still be able to be Juve’s coach next season and he will respect the timing of the choice.

“In fact, nothing different has been communicated to him. Tudor feels like a Juventus player on the inside. He has worked with great passion and professionalism in recent months, demonstrating the great bond he has with the Juve world.”