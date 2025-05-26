Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli shed some light on the club’s plans ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Bianconeri will represent Italian football alongside arch-rivals Inter in the first-ever expanded edition of the global tournament. The competition will take place in the United States between June 14th and July 13th.

After a long and exhausting campaign, the participating clubs will certainly appreciate every reinforcement they can get, and the same applies to the Old Lady.

Rugani & Kostic return to Juventus for Club World Cup

Getty Images

Therefore, Giuntoli confirmed that the club will welcome back Daniele Rugani and Filip Kostic, who will join their ranks for the Club World Cup.

“We are bringing Kostic and Rugani back, we have many injured players,” said the 53-year-old in his interview with Sky Sport Italia ahead of Sunday’s contest against Venezia (via IlBianconero).

The Italian defender has been a Juventus player for the bulk of his playing career, but spent the previous campaign on loan at Ajax.

But following the resignation of his compatriot Francesco Farioli, he is unlikely to prolong his stay in Amsterdam, as the Dutch giants tend to sign younger players.

On the other hand, Fenerbahce had the option to buy Filip Kostic, but have apparently opted against exercising it, thus sending the experienced winger back to Juventus.

Juventus working on keeping on-loan stars

Giuntoli also discussed the Bianconeri’s on-loan trio, whose stints will expire at the end of June.

The director confirmed that Juventus have already an agreement with Porto to keep Francisco Conceiccao (at least for the Club World Cup), while they’re working on similar arrangements for Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga.

“We are also talking to the clubs of Kolo and Renato Veiga. For Conceicao, we are already okay.

“We want to make a good impression at the World Cup. The boys will have a bit of rest and then we will set off on this new adventure.”