Cristiano Giuntoli is widely regarded as the main decision-maker at Juventus, and many expect him to determine the future of Thiago Motta.

The former midfielder has struggled in his role as manager, and there is a growing belief that his time on the Juventus bench is coming to an end. Despite his difficulties, the club appears to be waiting until the end of the season before making any final decisions regarding his future.

Juventus appointed Giuntoli as part of their long-term sporting project, positioning him as the face of their latest rebuild. Given his status within the club, many believe that he will ultimately be responsible for making the decision to part ways with Motta. His previous work at Napoli earned him significant recognition and ultimately led to his current role at the Allianz Stadium. Under his leadership, Juventus have taken steps to reinforce the squad and build a team capable of competing at the highest level. However, journalist Tony Damascelli has now questioned whether Giuntoli truly has the authority to make such a crucial decision.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Damascelli remarked:

“He has no authority to confirm or sack the coach. The final decision always lies with the majority shareholder or the CEO, who were clearly occupied elsewhere. Giuntoli merely delivered the statements that were expected of him. From the coach, however, perhaps it would have been reasonable to expect his resignation.”

This raises questions about the real power structure at Juventus and whether Giuntoli is simply a figurehead when it comes to managerial decisions. While he may play a significant role in player recruitment and overall sporting direction, it seems the final say on the club’s head coach remains with the upper management.

Juventus have invested heavily in building a strong squad, providing Motta with talented players to help achieve success. However, despite these resources, performances on the pitch remain inconsistent, and the team has struggled to meet expectations. If results do not improve in the final stretch of the season, it is increasingly likely that a managerial change will be necessary.

The situation is now at a critical point, and Juventus must assess whether Motta is the right man to lead them forward. If he fails to turn things around, the club will have no choice but to seek a new manager who can restore their competitive edge.