Juventus has been linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski at the end of this season, as the Polish striker looks to ensure that he continues at the highest level.

He plays for Barcelona now, but he could be leaving as a free agent, and that represents very good value for teams looking to sign a top veteran striker.

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In the last decade, the Polish striker has been one of the most lethal forwards in the world and continues to work as hard as he can to meet expectations.

Short Term Appeal

He has nothing to prove and is someone who guarantees goals whenever he plays, and he might retire from international football after Poland failed to qualify for the World Cup.

This would allow him to focus on playing for his club for a few more seasons before he retires from the game, and Juve believes he could be a good addition to their squad.

The Bianconeri cannot get goals from the likes of Lois Openda and Jonathan David, which has increased their desire to sign an established striker in the summer.

Lewandowski fits that profile, and the former Bayern Munich striker would bring goals to Turin, but Juve has to stop thinking in the short term.

Long Term Concerns

Lewandowski is already 37 and would be 38 when he signs a contract to play his first competitive match for Juve, should they proceed with the move.

It is not a suitable age for Juve to sign a striker if they are serious about long-term success. When the club attempts to rebuild its team in the summer, the best approach would be to sign players who offer stronger long-term value and can serve the club for an extended period.

The Old Lady needs to sign players who can still provide value over the next five seasons, and Lewandowski is not at an age to make that possible.

If they sign him this summer and he becomes one of their best performers, he could choose to retire from the sport after one or two seasons, leaving Juve in need of a new striker to sustain their project.

Juve’s best option now is to retain Dusan Vlahovic at the club or sign a much younger striker who is already established in the game and can lead the line at the Allianz Stadium for the next three to five seasons.

A focus on short-term success will continue to undermine Juventus’s chances of performing well in any competition over a sustained period.