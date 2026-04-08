To give Luciano Spalletti a strong chance of success, Juventus needs to make changes to its squad at the end of this season, which involves offloading certain players and replacing them with others.

Fans want a winning team to follow, a team that is also entertaining, and if the squad contains players that do not meet that threshold, then it is only natural that the club’s management embarks on an overhaul to meet its goals.

Visiting manekispin casino ensures an enjoyable experience coupled with entertainment, and Juve supporters have every right to expect the same when they follow their team, whether at home or live at a stadium.

Below, we consider some of the players Juve should sell at the end of this term to allow for improved replacements.

Michele Di Gregorio

Di Gregorio was Juventus’s first choice for a long period. Still, Spalletti does not consider him good enough for the side, and he is arguably too strong to remain a second choice, a role Mattia Perin fulfils effectively. Juve needs a new goalkeeper and should sell Di Gregorio.

Juan Cabal

Cabal has endured a difficult season since returning from injury, and he is another player who does not meet the required standard to remain at Juventus.

In the summer, he should be sold and replaced with a stronger defender who can make a more consistent contribution to the team.

Arkadiusz Milik

Milik has returned to fitness, but Juventus no longer requires his services and should either sell him or terminate his contract during the summer.

Andrea Cambiaso

Cambiaso has flattered to deceive for an extended period, and Juve should look to cash in on the versatile yet inconsistent defender, who struggles to maintain a high level of performance.

Vasilije Adzic

Adzic is a highly promising talent, but Juve has not been able to provide him with sufficient playing time, largely due to his lack of experience.

The young Montenegrin needs regular football, and the best solution may be to sell him while including a buy-back clause in the agreement.

Teun Koopmeiners

It is becoming evident that Koopmeiners has been too inconsistent for Juventus, and the club should consider selling the Dutch midfielder while they still can.

He remains a capable player who could thrive elsewhere, as demonstrated by his performances for the national team, but he has not shown the required quality at Juve.

Edon Zhegrova

Zhegrova was expected to be an excellent signing, but he has instead struggled significantly and has been one of Juventus’s most disappointing recent additions.

He does not appear suited to the team and should be moved on at the end of the season.

Lois Openda

Openda is another underwhelming arrival, and Juve must attempt to find a new club for the Belgian forward, even if that proves challenging.