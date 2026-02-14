Juventus have been monitoring Bologna’s Jhon Lucumì for some time and are reportedly keen to secure his signature. The defender has established himself as one of the most accomplished centre-backs in Serie A over the past few seasons, consistently performing at a high level and attracting interest from several top clubs.

Bologna have been eager to retain Lucumì, and in recent months they have attempted to offer him a new contract, recognising his importance to the squad. However, the Colombian has not responded positively to their proposals, which has provided Juventus with a potential opportunity.

Bologna’s Struggle to Retain Lucumì

The Serie A side has long been trying to extend Lucumì’s deal, particularly after failing to receive satisfactory offers for him in previous seasons. Despite their efforts, the defender is now considering his future, and indications suggest that it may lie away from the club.

This situation has created a dilemma for Bologna, which may be forced to sell him before his contract expires in 2027. His reluctance to commit to a new deal has significantly strengthened Juventus’ position, giving them a clear advantage in the race to acquire him.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Opportunity

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Lucumì has reportedly rejected Bologna’s offers to remain at the club and is now seeking a move elsewhere. This development has handed Juventus a major boost as they prepare to bolster their squad at the conclusion of the current season.

The potential transfer would provide Juventus with a highly capable defender who has already proven himself in Italy’s top flight. Meanwhile, Bologna may have little choice but to negotiate a sale, recognising that keeping the player against his wishes could prove counterproductive.

With the end of the season approaching, attention will turn to how the negotiations unfold and whether Juventus can capitalise on this opportunity to strengthen their defensive options. Lucumì’s decision regarding his future is likely to have a significant impact on both clubs’ plans for the coming campaign.