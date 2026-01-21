Jean-Philippe Mateta is actively seeking to complete a move to Juventus during the current transfer window and is personally pushing for the transfer to materialise. The French striker has made it clear that he is eager to take the next step in his career and believes that a switch to Turin would represent a significant progression.

Over the last few seasons, Mateta has established himself as one of the standout strikers in the Premier League. During his time at Crystal Palace, he has had a substantial impact on the team’s performances, consistently demonstrating his ability to influence matches at the highest level. His contributions have highlighted his suitability for a bigger club, where expectations and competition are considerably higher.

Motivation Behind the Proposed Move

Mateta has maintained strong form for several seasons, a consistency that has helped him break into the French national team setup. With the World Cup approaching, the striker is keen to strengthen his position and improve his chances of being selected for the tournament in North America. A move to a top club such as Juventus is viewed by the player as an important step in achieving that ambition.

From Juventus’ perspective, the club see Mateta as a striker capable of enhancing their attacking options. Juve are keen for him to arrive and develop into one of their key players, believing his profile and attributes could significantly improve that area of the squad. The Allianz Stadium is seen as the ideal stage for the Frenchman to showcase his abilities at a higher competitive level.

Communication With Crystal Palace

Mateta is not leaving matters solely in the hands of negotiations between clubs. According to Tuttojuve, he has approached Crystal Palace directly to inform them of his desire to leave during this transfer window. By clearly communicating his intentions to the Eagles, he hopes to encourage them to reach an agreement with Juventus.

This proactive stance underlines how determined Mateta is to complete the move. As discussions continue, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the striker’s wish to join Juventus can be successfully fulfilled.