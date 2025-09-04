Liverpool were reportedly just hours away from completing the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the final stages of the recent transfer window, but it now appears that Juventus could overtake them in the race to secure his services.

Throughout the summer, Guehi was consistently linked with a move to Anfield. Despite the ongoing speculation, he remained professional and did not attempt to force through a transfer. His current contract situation adds intrigue, as he is set to become a free agent next summer, and he has already informed his employers of his desire to leave the club.

The Failed Deadline Day Move

Crystal Palace were initially unwilling to sanction the departure of such a key figure, with the manager said to have insisted that Guehi was an irreplaceable component of the team. Nevertheless, Guehi made clear his wish to take the next step in his career. On deadline day, he was reportedly granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed switch to Liverpool, while Palace worked to secure a suitable replacement.

However, the move collapsed at the final stage when the targeted replacement decided against making the transfer. As a result, Palace opted to pull the plug, keeping Guehi at Selhurst Park at least until the January window. This last-minute reversal has left Liverpool disappointed, given how close they came to securing the player.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Juventus Enter the Race

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are now strongly considering a move for the highly rated defender. The Bianconeri are said to be admirers of Guehi’s qualities and are monitoring the situation closely. Their options could include making a formal approach in January or alternatively negotiating a pre-contract agreement that would see him join them as a free agent in the summer.

Juve’s interest adds another layer of competition to what is already shaping up to be one of the most notable transfer sagas of the season. Guehi’s defensive reliability, leadership qualities and consistency have made him a sought-after figure, and his availability only heightens the appeal for major clubs across Europe.

For now, Guehi remains a Crystal Palace player, and he is expected to continue performing at the high standards that have made him indispensable to his current side. Whether his long-term future lies in England or Italy, his next move is likely to be a defining step in an already impressive career.