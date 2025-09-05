Miralem Pjanic is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract with CSKA Moscow, and speculation has emerged linking him with a potential return to Juventus. The Bosnian midfielder previously represented the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020, playing an integral role in what remains the club’s most recent league title triumph.

During his time in Turin, Pjanic was regarded as one of the most reliable figures in the squad. His impressive fitness record ensured that he was almost always available for selection, and he was regularly one of the first names on the team sheet. His consistency and technical ability made him a valuable asset, and Juventus enjoyed considerable success with him anchoring their midfield.

The Aftermath of His Departure

Pjanic’s departure from Juventus came in the form of a high-profile swap deal that saw Arthur Melo arrive in Turin. In retrospect, the exchange has often been labelled as one of the poorest pieces of business in the club’s recent history. Pjanic struggled to adapt in Spain and was quickly deemed surplus to requirements, while Arthur also failed to make a lasting impact at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian midfielder has since been sent out on multiple loan spells, yet remains on the club’s books without ever establishing himself as a decisive figure. The fallout from this transaction continues to be cited as an example of misjudged planning in the transfer market.

Divided Opinion Among Supporters

According to Tuttomercatoweb, news of Pjanic’s free-agent status has sparked debate among Juventus supporters on social media. A section of fans argues that the club’s failure to strengthen adequately in midfield makes the idea of bringing back an experienced player such as Pjanic a worthwhile consideration. His familiarity with the club and previous contributions are cited as reasons why he could provide short-term stability.

Conversely, many others are firmly opposed to the notion, suggesting that Pjanic no longer offers what the team requires. Critics believe Juventus should look forward rather than backwards, focusing on building a more dynamic and youthful midfield rather than turning to past players.

For now, it remains uncertain whether Juventus will make any approach. While his history with the club is fondly remembered, there is little expectation that the current management will pursue a reunion. The prevailing view is that Pjanic is unlikely to feature again in black and white, and Juventus are more likely to seek alternative solutions as they attempt to reshape their midfield.