Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani emphasises the importance of Gleison Bremer for this Juventus side, hailing him as an ‘extraordinary player’.

The Bianconeri rarely do business with their crosstown rivals Torino, but they didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to bring in one of the league’s finest defenders, if not the ultimate best.

So when Juve sensed the opportunity in the summer of 2022, they sold Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich and immediately replaced him with the Brazilian defender, overtaking Inter at the eleventh hour.

Over the past few years, Bremer cemented himself as the club’s most reliable defender, proving to be a worthy successor to Giorgio Chiellini’s No.3 shirt.

But sadly for the 28-year-old, his superb start to the 2024/25 campaign was wrecked by an ACL injury suffered in October.

This wasn’t only a blow to the player’s career, but to the entire club as well. In fact, Thiago Motta’s reign gradually unravelled afterwards, leading to the manager’s sacking in March.

How Juventus have been revitalised by the returning Bremer

Fortunately, Bremer has returned to action this summer, and has managed to pick up where he had left off, helping the club maintain clean sheets in the first two rounds of the season.

Therefore, Trevisani insists that Bremer’s mere presence on the pitch is enough to earn Juventus at least 10 points.

“Bremer is such an extraordinary player that, counting last season, Juventus haven’t conceded a goal in eight games with the Brazilian on the pitch,” noted the pundit during his appearance on Fontana di Trevi via JuventusNews24.

“That’s more than a fifth of the league fixtures, more than 20%. I don’t know if we realise the significance of this number. Juve, with Bremer still playing with a functioning cruciate ligament, would have had a different season with Motta, regardless of the coach’s faults.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

“Not only have Juve never conceded a goal in these games, but I don’t even recall Di Gregorio making a save. Bremer is worth more than 10 points on his own,” claims Trevisani.

“He’s an incredible player, and this is also evidenced by what the others around him are performing. For instance, Lloyd Kelly played two decent games with him and maybe he’s not such a jackass. Or maybe no one can be a jackass when Bremer is around.