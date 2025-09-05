The recently concluded transfer window proved to be a particularly eventful one for Juventus, with the Bianconeri working diligently to strengthen their squad. Alongside the arrival of new players, the club also sanctioned departures, including permanent sales and loan deals, in order to balance the team and provide Igor Tudor with a group capable of competing effectively throughout the campaign.

The men in black and white remain determined to re-establish themselves at the summit of Italian football, and their activity this summer reflected that ambition. Juventus were linked with a host of names during the window, though not all of the rumoured targets eventually made their way to Turin. The focus instead remained on building a balanced squad that could both compete immediately and provide depth for the season ahead.

Juventus Offered Gundogan

As the window drew to a close, a surprising opportunity emerged. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus were offered the chance to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The German international, highly regarded for his vision, technical quality and leadership, was reportedly available as City sought to reshape their squad. For many, the prospect of adding a player of Gundogan’s calibre would have been a tempting one.

However, the report states that Juventus declined the proposal, as the club’s hierarchy had no plans to bring in another midfielder at that stage. With the squad already boasting significant depth in central areas, the decision was made to prioritise other positions and maintain the balance that had been carefully constructed over the summer.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A Calculated Decision

While Gundogan would undoubtedly have represented a high-profile addition to the Juventus midfield, the choice to turn down the opportunity illustrates a more calculated approach by the club. Rather than making a marquee signing for the sake of it, the Bianconeri appear intent on pursuing a clear strategy, ensuring resources are allocated where most needed.

For supporters, the idea of Gundogan in black and white may remain an intriguing ‘what if’. Yet the decision reinforces Juventus’ commitment to discipline in the transfer market. With Tudor now tasked with moulding his revamped squad into a title-challenging side, the club will hope that their careful planning throughout the window translates into consistency on the pitch and, ultimately, a return to the top of Serie A.