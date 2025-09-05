Matt O’Riley was among the players Juventus were especially keen to secure during the most recent transfer window, with the midfielder viewed as a potential addition who could strengthen their options in the centre of the pitch. Having built an impressive reputation during his time at Celtic, O’Riley’s career had taken a different turn after moving to the Premier League with Brighton, where he struggled to make the desired impact during his first season.

As the summer window unfolded, the player requested a transfer, which encouraged Brighton to consider his future. However, rather than sanctioning a permanent departure, the south coast club preferred to maintain control of the situation by allowing only a loan, ensuring there would be no purchase option attached to any agreement.

Juventus’ Negotiations

Juventus, who were eager to bring O’Riley to Turin, pushed for a loan with an option to buy. The Bianconeri viewed such a structure as a way to protect their interests, enabling them to assess the player before committing to a long-term investment. However, Brighton was unwilling to compromise, as no agreement could be reached on the valuation.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fabrizio Romano explained, “Juventus’ idea was to make it a loan with an option to buy. There was no agreement on the figures. Brighton didn’t even want to include this kind of condition, in short; they preferred a dry loan because they believed Matt O’Riley wouldn’t find the necessary playing time in the future. Marseille accepted these conditions—paying the salary, paying a loan-free deal. Juventus thought about it for a long time, and Juventus reached an agreement with Matt O’Riley.”

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Outcome

Ultimately, Olympique Marseille seized the opportunity and welcomed O’Riley on a season-long loan. The decision left many Juventus supporters wondering why their club could not conclude the deal, especially given the midfielder’s availability and his willingness to make the switch.

While O’Riley might have provided valuable depth in midfield, Juventus still completed the window with a strong and balanced squad. Their refusal to accept unfavourable conditions reflects a disciplined approach in the transfer market, prioritising sustainability and long-term planning over short-term gains. For O’Riley, meanwhile, the spell at Marseille represents a chance to reignite his career and prove himself at a high level in European football.