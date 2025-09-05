Thiago Motta may soon return to management, a development that could also benefit Juventus financially. The Brazilian-Italian coach remains under contract with the Turin club until the summer of 2027, earning a reported four million euros net per season.

Motta was dismissed in March following a significant downturn in form. Despite a promising start to the campaign, in which Juventus remained unbeaten in domestic fixtures during the first half of the season, results deteriorated sharply. By March, the club had been eliminated from all competitions and faced the possibility of missing out on a top-four finish. The Bianconeri responded by relieving Motta of his duties and appointing Igor Tudor as his successor.

Juventus’ Investment and Motta’s Departure

The club’s leadership had initially placed considerable faith in Motta, investing heavily to reshape the squad under his direction. Substantial funds were allocated to strengthen the midfield and improve key areas across the team, with expectations that the coach would deliver sustained success. However, the sharp decline in results undermined confidence in his tenure and led to decisive action from the board.

Since his dismissal, Motta has remained without a managerial role, though his reputation as a tactically astute coach continues to generate interest across Europe. Juventus, meanwhile, remains bound by the financial obligations of his contract, meaning that until he secures another position, the club must continue to pay his salary.

Thiago Motta (Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Reported Interest

According to Calciomercato, Bayer Leverkusen are considering Motta as a candidate for their managerial role. Should the German club appoint him, Juventus would be relieved of its financial responsibility for his wages, a development that would represent welcome savings. For this reason, the Bianconeri is said to be following the situation closely.

Motta’s profile, combining tactical innovation with experience in Serie A, makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking a modern and progressive coach. His potential appointment at Leverkusen would not only offer him the opportunity to re-establish himself at a high level but also provide Juventus with financial relief.

Given his qualities and availability, it is widely expected that Motta will return to management in the near future. Whether his next destination is Germany or elsewhere, his re-entry into the coaching arena appears increasingly likely, and Juventus will be watching developments with keen interest.