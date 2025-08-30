Matt O’Riley has been one of the players on Juventus’ list of transfer targets during the current window, yet the move has not been completed. At the start of the summer, the Bianconeri were engaged in discussions with several clubs over a variety of potential signings. However, as the weeks progressed, it became increasingly clear that none of those deals were advancing towards completion.

O’Riley has been open to the idea of leaving Brighton in order to continue his career in Turin, but indications now suggest that he is more likely to remain at his current club. Juventus are still working to strengthen its squad before the window closes, although the midfielder may not be among the names arriving in the final stages of the market.

Negotiations Reach a Standstill

The club retain hope that a deal can be struck in the near future, but recent reports indicate that complications have arisen. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fabrizio Romano has explained the reason behind the delay. He stated, “Regarding O’Riley, since so many of you are asking, I checked a few seconds ago, but they tell me that talks with Juve are currently stalled due to financial issues. I believe that Juve’s transfer market has been a bit like this, all a bit of a search for a solution, a balance sheet, the need to balance the books after years of perhaps going a bit too far.”

His comments reflect the broader financial situation facing the club, which has limited their ability to finalise deals despite interest in multiple players. Juventus’ strategy in this window has often been characterised by caution, with careful attention given to maintaining financial stability while attempting to reinforce the squad.

A Difficult End to the Window

As the final hours of the transfer period approach, Juventus face the possibility of closing the window without making the additions that had been expected earlier in the summer. The uncertainty surrounding O’Riley’s move underlines the challenges of balancing ambition with financial responsibility.

There remains a chance that Juventus may fail to bring in further reinforcements before the deadline, and supporters may have to accept that reality. While the interest in O’Riley demonstrates the club’s intent to strengthen in midfield, the practical difficulties of negotiations have highlighted the complex position in which the Bianconeri currently find themselves.