Juventus is preparing to ramp up its summer spending as the club shifts focus from outgoing transfers to squad reinforcement. While much of the early transfer window has been dedicated to offloading players no longer in the club’s plans, attention is now turning towards bringing in fresh talent ahead of the new campaign.

The Bianconeri still have several players on their books whom they are hoping to move on, but rather than wait passively for offers, they are simultaneously exploring opportunities to strengthen the team. With a number of promising options available on the market, Juventus are working to ensure their squad remains competitive across all fronts.

Juventus Renew Interest in Premier League Midfielder

The latest name to emerge on Juventus’ transfer radar is Matt O’Riley, currently on the books at Brighton in the Premier League. The midfielder first caught the club’s eye during his standout spell at Celtic, where his performances earned widespread recognition. Although Juventus expressed interest at the time, O’Riley opted for a move to England instead.

Now, the Turin-based side is said to be reigniting their pursuit. According to Il Bianconero, Juventus could move forward with serious intent in the coming weeks as they consider adding the Danish international to their midfield options.

A Fresh Start Could Benefit Both Club and Player

O’Riley did not enjoy the most successful debut season in English football, but his time in Scotland showcased his technical ability and attacking instincts. A move to Serie A could offer him a more suitable environment to rediscover that form, particularly within a tactical system that values intelligent movement and composure on the ball.

For Juventus, O’Riley would represent both a long-term investment and a versatile addition capable of offering depth and creativity in midfield. With the club now poised to accelerate their recruitment efforts, the pursuit of O’Riley may prove to be a key move as they look to shape a squad capable of challenging at the top once again.