Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements ahead of next season. The Bianconeri are working diligently to identify players who can strengthen the squad and maintain competitiveness at the highest level.

Juventus is planning for attacking changes

Juventus are increasingly focused on the striker position as uncertainty surrounds the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward could leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, a situation that would force Juventus to address a significant gap in their attack. Although Jonathan David is beginning to show encouraging form, the club do not believe they can rely on him as their only striker going into the next campaign.

Vlahovic remains an important part of the squad, even if his form has fluctuated during certain periods. His potential departure would therefore leave a considerable void, both in terms of goals and overall presence in the final third. This has prompted Juventus to expand its list of attacking targets as it looks for a suitable replacement who can integrate smoothly into the team.

The club have been active in monitoring the market and is determined to add players who can deliver consistency and quality. Their recruitment strategy reflects a desire to avoid short-term fixes and instead focus on players capable of contributing over a sustained period.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

En-Nesyri emerges as a target

Among the names now being considered is En-Nesyri, who has been performing well in Turkiye following his spell at Sevilla in Spain. Juventus believe his profile could suit their needs, particularly if Vlahovic departs, and they have reportedly been tracking him for some time.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus feel the Moroccan striker could be a good fit for their squad and is continuing to assess the possibility of bringing him to the Allianz Stadium. His performances have kept him firmly on their radar, and he is viewed as one of several options who could step in to lead the line.

While no deal has been finalised, En-Nesyri’s name has now entered the conversation as Juventus plans for potential changes in attack. His situation will continue to be monitored closely as the club weighs their next move in the transfer market.