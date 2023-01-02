Juve’s delayed contract negotiations didn’t sit well with Veronique Rabiot

At the end of the season, Adrien Rabiot is widely expected to leave Juventus and embark on a new adventure, potentially in the Premier League The Frenchman is already one of the club’s highest earners (7 million euros per season) and is looking for a significant pay rise to stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

So according to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri don’t intend to meet the player’s demands, much to the dismay of Max Allegri who remains a keen admirer of the midfielder.

Nonetheless, another report claims that the club’s management have aggravated the situation by delaying the contract negotiations at the start of the season.

According to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique didn’t appreciate the maneuver, as she was expecting Juventus to start the negotiations at the early stages of the campaign following the Frenchman’s refusal to join Manchester United.

At the moment, the World Cup finalist has attracted a host of suitors from the Premier League as well as the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Juve FC say

Whether the report is true or not, Juventus aren’t exactly indebted to Rabiot. The player is only beginning to justify his hefty wages this season, while his form left much to be desired in the previous three campaigns.

In the end, Rabiot had joined Juventus in 2019 because Fabio Paratici came forward with the most enticing proposal, so we can expect the player and his mother to do just the same in 2023.